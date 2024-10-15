Al Pacino opens up about why he chose not to marry

Al Pacino opens up about love, relationships, and his fear of marriage.

Al Pacino has revealed the reasons behind his decision to avoid marriage in his new memoir, Sonny Boy.

The 84-year-old Godfather actor admitted that his reluctance to commit has led to years of personal hurt.

Throughout his illustrious career, Pacino has enjoyed a series of high-profile relationships with notable actresses including Diane Keaton, Jill Clayburgh, Penelope Ann Miller, Lyndall Hobbs, and Lucila Solá, yet he has never tied the knot.

In his memoir, he explains that he was always skeptical about the benefits of marriage, stating he never believed it would "help anything."

However, he did come close to proposing to his ex-girlfriend, Kathleen Quinlan, the Apollo 13 actress, noting, "My time with Kathleen was the closest I’ve ever come to getting married."

Pacino admits that it wasn’t easy to decline marriage to his former partner, actress Kathleen Quinlan, with whom he shared a deep bond.

"I thank God that Kathleen is still my friend to this day, and I love her," he writes.

"But it wasn’t easy to say no to marriage with a woman I loved. She knew what she wanted, and she got it—only it was with someone else. It hurt when she left, and I carried that hurt with me for years."



Despite never marrying, Pacino is a father of four, sharing daughter Julie Marie with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and fraternal twins Anton and Olivia, 23, with actress Beverly D'Angelo.

