Shawn Mendes reveals how therapy helped him find humour, balance

Shawn Mendes is sharing his journey of self-discovery and growth in a candid conversation with Interview magazine.

The 25-year-old singer spoke about his upcoming album, Shawn, and how working on it helped him reconnect with himself. "It's already given me more than any of my albums by so much, and I haven't even shown anyone," Mendes said.

Mendes revealed that making this album allowed him to find humour and not take himself too seriously. "I don't feel like I'm waking up every day and stepping into the role of Shawn. I feel like I'm just waking up as him."

Mayer asked if Mendes gets to keep the parts of himself he's discovered, to which the singer replied, "I'm always here to let parts die." He credited therapy for helping him become less extreme.

Discussing aging, he shared, "When you go through your first breakup, it feels like you have all the answers. But to be honest, if someone asked me the number one reason I'm feeling better, I'd say therapy and taking myself less seriously."

Mayer acknowledged that Mendes' struggles are part of the natural progression of growing up. "You didn't make a wrong turn," he reassured.

Mendes' upcoming album, Shawn, releases on November 15.