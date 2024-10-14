King Charles heads to Australia with sensitive changes to royal traditions

King Charles will temporarily pause his cancer treatment for the duration of the tour

In just a few days, King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on a highly anticipated visit to Australia.



The royal couple will begin their tour next week with stops in Sydney and Canberra, and they’ll also travel to Samoa to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

This journey marks Charles’ first official trip to Australia as king and his first major international tour since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Palace has meticulously planned the itinerary, ensuring that traditional royal tour elements are included, such as meetings with officials, wreath-laying ceremonies, and a visit to the iconic Sydney Opera House., reported GB News.

However, an interesting change has been made to the terminology used in the tour, all in consideration of cultural sensitivity. Typically, these public greeting sessions are referred to as "walkabouts," a term first popularised by Queen Elizabeth II.

But in deference to Australia's Aboriginal communities, the term "walkabout" will not be used during this visit. In Aboriginal culture, a "walkabout" is a deeply significant concept, symbolising a journey through the Australian bush associated with coming of age, rituals, or periods of grief. Instead, these events will be called “opportunities to meet the public.”

Additionally, it has been revealed that King Charles, now 75, will temporarily pause his cancer treatment for the duration of the tour. Since his diagnosis in February, he has been undergoing weekly treatment sessions.

While he’ll continue treatment until his departure, doctors have given him the green light to take a brief, 11-day break while he travels, resuming the treatment upon his return.

This careful balance reflects the King’s commitment to both his health and his royal duties.