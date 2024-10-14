Margot Robbie reveals her 'biggest' struggle after 'Barbie' success

Margot Robbie opens up about 'French girl beauty' and her quest for effortless, put-together style.
During an exclusive interview with Vogue, the Barbie actress admitted to going through the struggles of achieving a more “put-together” look instead of her native Australian look, which appears to be a rather casual one.
She told the outlet, "In Australia, we like effortless beauty, but in a casual way. I think French girl beauty is also effortless, but in a more put-together way. It’s hard to achieve, but I think it’s the thing we’re all striving for."
Margot, who recently featured as the new face of Chanel No 5, expressed her desire to walk in the footsteps of Nicole Kidman, who previously served as the face of the brand.
She said of the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, "My first memory of Chanel No 5 is the Nicole Kidman commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann. I was probably 14 and [Luhrmann's film] 'Moulin Rouge' was so big.
"I remember the commercial so vividly. And because Nicole is Australian, it gave me that first little glimmer of like, 'Oh, maybe these dreams are within reach. Someone else from my country did it. Maybe I can too'."
In addition, the actress, who is known for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, said that she couldn’t contain the happiness within and was more than thrilled to join the ‘Chanel family.’
