Stanley Tucci opens up about unexpected close bond with Harry Styles

Stanley Tucci and Harry Styles met each other through mutual friends, and the rest was history

Stanley Tucci is opening up about his unlikely friendship with Harry Styles, revealing he sees himself as a "grandfather" figure to the former One Direction star.

Speaking with stand-in host Ranvir Singh during an October 11th appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, the Devil Wears Prada actor shared how their bond formed through a mutual friend.

“We became friends through a mutual friend, and I don't know... we just stayed friends,” Tucci explained, adding, “He's just lovely, and [my wife] Felicity and I adore him.”

Tucci, 63, who was promoting his new book What I Ate In One Year, laughed off Singh’s idea of being a mentor to the 30-year-old singer, instead saying, "Hardly a mentor, but perhaps like a grandfather." He expressed his admiration for Styles, calling him "an incredible guy."

The pair’s close friendship came into the spotlight at the 2023 BRIT Awards, where Tucci presented Styles with the Album of the Year award.

In his acceptance speech, Styles showed his affection for Tucci, starting with, “There’s literally no one I love more in the world than Stanley Tucci, so this means so much”

Their genuine bond was evident as the two shared a heartfelt hug on stage, solidifying their unlikely but heartwarming connection.