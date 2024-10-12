Beatrice's dedication and fashion choices serve as inspiration for Princess Kate

Beatrice's style have had a positive impact on Princess Kate, encouraging her to re-emerge in the public

Princess Beatrice's consistent and understated efforts in her duties have created a favourable environment for Princess Kate to re-emerge in the public eye.



A fashion expert recently shared insights with GB News, indicating that the Princess of Wales is expected to take cues from Princess Beatrice as she gradually makes her return to public life.

In an emotional video released last month, Kate, 42, revealed that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and is eager to resume some public duties in the coming weeks.

Shortly thereafter, she made her first official appearance with Prince William, donning a stylish Alexander McQueen coat as they traveled to Southport to meet with families affected by recent tragedies.

Mohan Babu, a savings expert at Dealhack, noted that the mother of three is likely to follow Beatrice's lead by choosing brands like Beulah London.

Earlier this year, Princess Beatrice, 36, showcased a striking crimson red dress from the same British label during her appearance at a garden party at Buckingham Palace, an invitation extended by her cousin, Prince William.

Throughout 2024, Beatrice has maintained a busy schedule of engagements, while Kate took time away from the public eye to concentrate on her health.

Babu exclusively told GB News: "Kate has consistently been a style icon, known for her timeless and elegant wardrobe choices.

"Based on her previous preferences and the current trends in fashion, I believe her return to public life will feature a blend of high-end and accessible brands, as she’s known for mixing both in her outfits.

"Kate often gravitates towards British heritage brands like Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, and Emilia Wickstead, which are synonymous with her polished, sophisticated style.

"We can also expect her to continue championing sustainable and ethical fashion, as seen with her past endorsements of brands like Stella McCartney and Beulah London."

Princess Beatrice made a notable fashion statement in a £775 baby blue dress from Beulah London while attending a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee.

The savings expert noted, "Kate is recognized for blending high-street fashion with luxury in her wardrobe, effectively balancing expensive pieces with more affordable options."

"Brands like Zara and Jigsaw have been some of her go-to’s for approachable yet stylish looks.

"I anticipate that as she continues to return to public life, we’ll see her support these brands, which resonate with the everyday consumer."