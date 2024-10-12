Meghan Markle rubs salt into King Charles wounds with 'revenge' dress 

Meghan Markle appeared to send a strong message to the royal family with her outfit choice at a recent high-profile event.
The Duchess of Sussex recently turned heads as she donned a stunning red dress at the star-studded LA Children’s Hospital Gala.
Notably, it was the same outfit, which Meghan wore back in 2021 to a New York City in an honourary event for military personnel on the eve of Veterans Day and Armistice Day.
Now, a source told Mail+, "The belief is that this red dress is Meghan's version of Diana's revenge dress."
"Physically this looks like a new Meghan, as if she is moving on towards a new chapter. Some feel it's no accident," the report added.
It has been said that Meghan seemingly follows in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who broke the royal protocol back in 1994.
For those who are not familiar with the story, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry wore a stunning, revealing black dress. This dress became famously known as her 'revenge' dress after Prince Charles admitted his love for Camilla.
