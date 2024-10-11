'Rust' premiere stirs debate among Halyna Hutchins' peers: 'Should reconsider'

'Rust' screening raises eyebrows among cinematographers and public

Rust, the film that led to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is set to premiere at Poland’s EnergaCAMERIMAGE International Cinematography Film Festival next month.

In October 2021, Hutchins was killed by a live round from a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, injuring director Joel Souza as well in the process.

The festival announced on Instagram that the world premiere is intended to "honour her [late cinematographer’s] memory and remind the world of her legacy."

While no specific date has been disclosed, The Mirror US suggested the event will take place between November 16 and November 23.

However, the planned premiere has sparked controversy among Hutchins' peers and the public.

Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison expressed discontent, "I’m all for memorialising Halyna and her beautiful work, but not by screening and promoting the film that killed her."

Suzie Lavelle, known for her work on Hulu's Normal People, echoed these concerns, urging, "Promoting a film that was shot with unsafe practices—leading to the death of its cinematographer—should be reconsidered."

Public reactions have mirrored these sentiments, with many criticising the festival's decision.

"The one festival in the entire world dedicated to the art of cinematography pulling this stunt is so tone-deaf. Honour the cinematographer, not the film that killed her and should never have been completed," one commenter noted.

"To promote and celebrate a film that took the life of its cinematographer is unthinkable," another user remarked.

Despite the backlash, the Rust premiere is still on the horizon.