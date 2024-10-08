'No agreement between CM Gandapur, institutions'

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur gestures during a video link address to PTI workers on September 22, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

Amid speculations around Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's day-long disappearance, Adviser to the CM Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has ruled out any deal between the provincial chief executive and institutions.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Monday, Barrister Saif said: "It is false that CM Gandapur has made any deal [with institutions]."

The provincial government's spokesperson's clarification comes after the KP chief minister resurfaced following his disappearance on Saturday after Islamabad police along with Rangers entered the KP House in the federal capital which was occupied by Gandapur and several party workers amid the former ruling party's demonstration in the city — part of its series of protests for the independence of the judiciary and the release of its founder Imran Khan.

With his absence giving rise to multiple conspiracy theories including his alleged arrest, the CM, while appearing in the KP Assembly session on Sunday, maintained that he was in fact inside the KP House and never left the compound.

"Police raided the KP House multiple times [...] Listen IG [Inspector-General of Police]. I was there the whole night," said Gandapur during a fiery speech in the provincial legislature.

Speaking on the matter, Barrister Saif said that the chief minister's cell phone was left behind at KP House and he was not in contact with anyone.

"I was also worried [as] no contact could be established with Gandapur," he remarked.

Noting that the strategy changes according to the situation, the spokesperson stressed that there was no justification for the CM's arrest as he was on bail and that he would've in fact surrendered himself if there was a warrant against him.

"Those who make deals are in power courtesy of Form 47," he said while referring to the incumbent government which the PTI has time again accused of coming to power via rigging and election result manipulation in the February 8 polls.

'Gandapur a swindler'

Expressing his views on CM Gandapur's "absence", Defence Minister Khawaja Asif insisted on his stance regarding the PTI leader being a swindler.

"I have been saying this from day one that this man [Gandapur] was a swindler," said Asif, adding that the Khan-founded party's workers were themselves criticising the CM on social media.

Providing details of the chief minister's whereabouts during his alleged disappearance, the defence czar said that Gandapur entered into the KP via Haripur and spent the night at senior PTI leader and National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub's residence.

The defence minister's remarks echo with those made by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar who had previously accused the KP chief minister of staging a drama.

Criticising the PTI leader for his "irresponsibility in fleeing a violent political rally that he was leading," Tarar said that the provincial chief executive must be questioned as to why he tried to disrupt law and order in Islamabad.