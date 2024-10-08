Dive deep into Menendez Brothers case with closer look at docu-series after 'Monsters'

Unravel more Mendez Brother docu-series after watching 'Monsters'

The recent release of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, has reignited public interest in the infamous 1989 murder case.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty, in their Beverly Hills mansion, have spent decades behind bars.

However, their story is complex, with claims of sexual and physical abuse by their father and negligence by their mother.

Their story took a dramatic turn during the 1994 mistrial and retrial, ultimately leading to their imprisonment in 1996.

However, as time passes, public opinion has started to shift. The brothers claim that their father, Jose, physically and sexually abused them, while their mother turned a blind eye. This raises questions about whether they're victims or villains.

The brothers' case is now under review by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office due to a 2023 habeas corpus petition, which could potentially lead to a reevaluation of their sentences.

This development has sparked even more debate about their guilt and whether justice was served.

Other Views on the Menendez Brothers' Story:

- Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains, a four-part docuseries featuring exclusive interviews with Lyle Menendez and others close to the case.

- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ryan Murphy's Netflix series that explores the brothers' story.

