Princess Eugenie makes statement after Beatrice announcement

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter Princess Eugenie stepped out for the first time since Beatrice's delightful announcement.

Princess Eugenie, 34, took to social media and shared new photographs with a meaningful statement as she visited the Salvation Army HQ.



Eugenie stated: "I was so grateful to be invited back again to the Salvation Army HQ last Monday.

She continued: "Listening to survivors, and hearing their stories makes this work seem as urgent and important as ever. It also reminds me why Jules and I started The Anti-Slavery Collective in the first place. I was joined by John Schultz, EVP; Chief Legal and Operating Officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)."



Princess Beatrice's younger sister went on : "John is one of our Board members and a great friend to the Collective and has been tireless in bringing together voices from business, politics, and civil society and driving action to tackle modern slavery. His deep empathy for survivors and his commitment to listening to their perspectives is inspiring."

The princess added: "The Salvation Army do incredible work supporting survivors of modern slavery and human trafficking. They provide specialist support to protect and care for all adult survivors of modern slavery in England and Wales through a government contract which was first awarded in 2011.

"Thank you so much to the Salvation Army for all the work you do in supporting survivors."

Eugenie's outing comes just under a week after her older sister Princess Beatrice, 36, announced she is pregnant with her second child.