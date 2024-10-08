Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embrace 'new normal' amid Sussexes 'split'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly adopted a new way of life as their 'professional split' continues.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it to the headlines due to their solo appearances.

Harry was seen in New York City, London and recently in South Africa attending several philanthropist events.

On the other hand, Meghan made a head-turning appearance at Children's Hospital Los Angeles without her beloved husband.

Now, royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Sun that the Montecito couple embraced this "new normal" of life.

He shared, "In the last couple of weeks we've got used to seeing Harry flying solo, so to speak."

Moreover, the royal author said that Harry might have been feeling like a 'spare' with a 'dominant' wife Meghan.

"He's been in New York. He's been in Africa. He's been over here in London, and it's fairly obvious that he's decided to spread his wings and branch out and do things on his own," Phil said.

"I think she came across as the dominant partner, and perhaps he felt a little bit like a sort of spare part, or sort of bolt on accessory, if you like, and I think that's probably rankled with him a little bit," the royal author remarked.



Phil shared that the Duke has decided to do things differently which proved during his latest solo outings.