What makes Archie and Lilibet special? Unique trait shared by Harry and Meghan’s kids

All we hear about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, paints a picture of two of the happiest toddlers in the world.



From every rare detail shared by their parents to insights from close sources, it seems Archie and Lilibet are thriving and happier than ever.

Recently, sources spoke to Us Magazine, revealing a charming trait that both royal kiddos share. "They’re so well-mannered," one insider shared.

"Archie is sweet, curious, and playful, while Lili is vibrant and happy."

Isn’t that heartwarming? At just five and three years old, they’re reportedly already showing remarkable manners and delightful personalities!

It’s truly touching to see how the little ones are flourishing in their loving family environment.

For those unfamiliar, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began their romance in 2016, culminating in a stunning royal wedding in April 2018. Together, they are proud parents to two beautiful children: Archie, born in May 2019, and Lilibet Diana, born in June 2021.



In their controversial Netflix docuseries, Meghan emphasized their commitment to safeguarding their children's privacy.

"We’ve been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can and also understanding the role that they play in this really historic family," she shared.

Harry echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of consent in parenting. "As a dad and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this," he said.

"If you have children, it should be your consent to what you share."