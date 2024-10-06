Jennifer Aniston plays special role in upcoming film 'Out of My Mind'

Jennifer Aniston is all set to play a fun role in the upcoming movie Out of My Mind.

The Friends actress decided to lend her voice to the lead actress of the forthcoming film.

On October 4, Disney Plus dropped the initial trailer of the film on YouTube, which featured the rising star Phoebe-Rae Taylor as a middle school student.

Notably, the 15-year-old actress played the main lead, Melody Brooks, who is a nonverbal wheelchair user and has cerebral palsy syndrome in the coming-of-age story.

The movie revolves around the character of a special child with a serious medical condition.

In the teaser, Melody said, “Obviously this isn't my voice. I can't talk. And I can sound like whoever I want — so I picked Jennifer Aniston.”

For the unversed, the film is based on Sharon M. Draper's 2010 novel, the brief summary mentioned that Melody [Taylor], “has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates.”

“When a young educator notices her student's untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it,” it concluded.

The movie is directed by Amber Sealey and produced by Dan Angel, Peter Saraf, Robert Kessel and Michael B. Clark.

Out of My Mind will hit the screens in November this year.