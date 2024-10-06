Ashton Kutcher faces backlash over controversial friendships

Ashton Kutcher's reputation is under scrutiny due to his associations with troubled celebrities.

The actor, 46, and his wife Mila Kunis, 41, faced criticism for supporting their That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, convicted of multiple rapes.

Now, Kutcher's friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, accused of serial abuse, has sparked outrage.

"Ashton needs to pick his friends better," a showbiz insider tells In Touch.

"The spotlight has turned on him for reveling in his relationships with a couple of Hollywood's most notorious stars. He's going to have a tough time salvaging his career after this Diddy mess!"

Kutcher's ties to Diddy, 54, have raised eyebrows, particularly after a 2019 interview where he jokingly referenced attending Diddy's infamous "Freak Off" parties.

"If Ashton saw — or worse — participated in any of this stuff, it would sound the death knell of his career," the source warns. "The word is he's terrified he'll show up on Diddy's videotapes!"

