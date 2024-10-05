Gigi Hadid ready to settle dispute with Zayn Malik for special reason

Gigi Hadid decides to forgive Zayn Malik: Report

Gigi Hadid might forgive her ex-partner Zayn Malik for the sake of their daughter, Khai Malik's well-being, an insider claimed.

A source close to the former couple told Life & Style magazine that the supermodel is getting super close with the 31-year-old singer as she has been thinking of reconciling with him.

The tipster said, “They obviously went through a horrible break-up, but they’ve worked through things for the sake of their daughter and are getting along really well again.”

“Zayn has really mellowed out. He’s done so much growing up and is in a much better place now, mentally and emotionally. It’s such a relief for everyone in his life, especially Gigi,” the source remarked.

Moreover, the insider claimed that the 29-year-old model and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper are crazy about each other, yet she's still ready to settle her dispute with her former love interest.

Nearly two weeks ago, Gigi and Zayn celebrated the 4th birthday of their little bundle of joy.

The globally acclaimed supermodel threw a Baby Yoda-themed party for her little one and paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter by sharing adorable photos on Instagram.

Notably, it is still unclear if the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker attended her daughter's birthday party.

It is important to mention that Zayn and Gigi parted ways in October 2021. They welcomed their daughter Khai on September 19, 2020.

For the unversed, the duo ended their relationship after a nasty dispute between the singer, model and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

The now exes have decided to co-parent their daughter together.