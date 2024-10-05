'Harry Potter' star's 'suspicious' property raided in 13M drug swoop

Harry Potter star's secluded home raided in 13M drug bust

Harry Potter star’s secluded home was raided by the police after it was found to be serving as a landing spot for helicopters carrying drugs.

The property owned by the 83-year-old actress, Miriam Margolyes, who portrayed the role of Professor Sprout in the films, was ‘horrified’ after discovering that her secluded property had become a foiled plot by several drug lords.

During an exclusive interview on The Graham Norton Show back in 2020, the actress reflected on the ordeal, garnering attention from people all over the world.

Recounting an instance from the past, she recalled, "One day I got a call from the police and they said 'are the owner of the Gun Emplacement?' and I said 'yes'.

“And they said 'are you aware it's been used as a drop for criminals to get rid of their drugs? It's a drug drop'. And I said 'of course I didn't know, what do you mean,'" she quipped.

Referring to herself as ‘Mirium Escobar,’ she made a witty remark about how the public perceives her as being silently approving of something, simply because she's in the spotlight.