Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get criticised 'NSFW' Halloween snap

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker opted for inflatable skeleton costumes for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to welcome spooky season.

The Kardashian star took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her October, with a carousel, which got mixed reaction from fans.

The first slide, posted on Friday, October 4th, featured Kourtney smiling down into a stroller which seemingly carried Baby Rocky, who is almost one-year-old.

In the next slide, Travis was holding Rocky’s stroller against the entrance of Franklin Theatre in Tennessee.



The series of pictures captured the Autumnal spirit, with a clip of Apple tea simmering, plenty of pumpkins, and spooky costumes.

However, fans raised their brows at the spooky costumes featured in the sixth slide.

In the photo, the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney were seen perched atop one another, wearing inflatable skeleton costumes.

Fans expressed their distaste under the socialite’s comments section, with one writing, “That Skeleton position? Really?”

While another added, “As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables,” another chimed in, "she has kids. That’s disgusting."

One pointed, "Very NSFW kinda vibe in the 6th slide."

Kourtney and Travis share seven children, including their son Rocky.

Kourtney’s three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick include Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine. While Travis is a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 25.