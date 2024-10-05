‘Unsafe’ Sydney Sweeney recalls paparazzi's 'bikini' hunt

Sydney Sweeney on 'safety' danger because of paparazzi

Sydney Sweeney is concerned about her “safety” because of the paparazzi.



The Euphoria star recalled a recent clash with desperate shutterbugs, in a new profile for Glamour as part of its "Women of the Year" series, when they tried to make a bargain with her family in return for actress' bikini pictures.

“They said, 'If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone,'” she recalled about how they badgered outside her Florida home and refused to leave the property until they got what they wanted.

Although Sweeney didn’t specify exactly when the incident occurred, it’s possible she was referencing a few articles published by Page Six in early June.

At the time, when the pictures began circulating on social media, Sweeney noted that people speculated she had called the paparazzi herself.

“Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard? Why would I ever want that? I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe,” the Anyone But You actress complained.

Sweeney also reflected on how the stalking creates a non-safe environment for her.

“When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk,” the Emmy nominee added.

“Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard.”