Lady Gaga shares Joaquin Phoenix heard her entire upcoming seventh album

Lady Gaga:'Joaquin's heard my whole seventh album, and you should just follow him around'

Lady Gaga recently shared her Joker: Folie à Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix is the only one who has heard her entire upcoming seventh studio album.



Speaking with Good Morning Britain on October 3, the pop star shed light on her highly-anticipated new album while promoting her new movie Joker: Folie à Deux, which will release tomorrow (October 4).

When host Richard Madeley asked how fans are “champing at the bit” for Gaga’s new album, she told him that Phoenix has already heard it.

“Well, Joaquin's heard my whole seventh album, and you should just follow him around,” said the songstress.

Last month, Gaga reportedly released her latest studio album, Harlequin, which she called “6.5” on billboards and is a companion album to the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

Interestingly, the singer worked on the project with fiancé Michael Polansky who served as a co-executive producer on the album.

The couple are co-writers on four tracks including Good Morning, Get Happy, Oh, When the Saints and If My Friends Could See Me Now.

Earlier in an interview with Buzzfeed Canada, the A Star Is Born actress revealed that LG7 is still set to arrive early next year, after a new single in October.

While speaking to Vogue, Gaga shared that her upcoming album was Polanksy's idea.

“Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record,” she told the outlet.

Gaga added, “He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.’”