Zara Tindall given important role amid Prince William, Harry's feud

King Charles III's niece Zara Tindall has been assigned a very important task amid Prince William and Harry's ongoing feud.

Princess Anne's daughter Mike Tindall's wife Zara is reportedly making efforts to heal the rift between her cousins Harry and William by acting as a mediator in a bid to improve the Duke of Sussex's relationship with other senior royals.



Harry and William's tension has apparently escalated ever since the Duke moved stateside with the Duchess in 2020, with rumblings of discord ever-present.



"Zara figures there couldn't be a better time for her to try and broker peace. Zara feels she's the only one who can get through to both of them," revealed the source.



Despite the onslaught of revelations in Harrys autobiography 'Spare' and the ensuing media storm post-Royal exit, an insider noted to that Harry is still fondly remembered within palace walls, reports Gloucestershire Live.

They mentioned: "No one likes to admit it, but for all his mistakes, everyone misses Harry."



Zara and Mike are being lauded as the new "PR gold dust" for the Royal Family amidst their growing public favour which is leading to suggestions that they take on more Royal duties.



Giles Kenningham, a Royal commentator and ex-chief of press at Downing Street, noted the couple's burgeoning clout, saying: "The Tindall's work very well on that level they have had their own careers."

He further pointed out, "They are independent financially and they conduct themselves well. You certainly don't see them staggering out of the back of bars."