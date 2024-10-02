Alyson Stoner to reveal it all in 2025 memoir: ‘I’m not holding back’

Alyson Stoner on 2025 memoir: 'Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything'

Alyson Stoner is going to share everything about her journey as a child star in Hollywood, in a 2025 memoir.



As she shared with People in an interview, Stoner, who uses they/them pronouns, announced publishing a memoir next year, titled Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything.

The memoirs description states that the actress, who was famous for roles in Disney Channel mainstays, The Suite Life of Zach and Cody and Camp Rock, “struggled to find stability in a chaotic world” during a time when she was already working 80 hours a week at the age of eight.

Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything will explore Stoner’s experiences as a child star, highlighting their struggles with a difficult home life, time in rehab, and journey of discovering their sexuality.

The book delves into the challenges of the entertainment industry, specifically the damaging cycle that many young stars face. Stoner also shares what it took to rebuild their life and establish a healthier path in adulthood.

“If I was going to pen a memoir, I needed to be certain it carried a lot of weight within its pages, both personally and collectively,” Stoner told People.

“At face value, it reveals the truths that I’ve held closest — details left unsaid because of legal contracts, stories not even my family and friends know and an extremely intimate journey of mental health and self-development.”

“I’m eager for this to serve as a larger reckoning for Hollywood and society,” Stoner adds.

“I’m not holding back on sharing information that audiences deserve to know, information that, after years of research, I haven’t seen presented quite like this. I look forward to the chapters sparking deeper questions and urgent conversations.”