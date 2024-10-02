Shania Twain shares her two cents on evolution of country music

Shania Twain feels privileged to be a part of new country music

Shania Twain has recently shared her two cents on evolution of country music at the People’s Choice Country Awards.



Speaking to Fox News Digital, Shania said, “I'm also privileged to be a part of where the new country is going.”

“I don't want to say new country, but the evolution of country music and where it's headed,” continued the 59-year-old.

Shania expressed her excitement for meeting some of the new artists before the awards ceremony started.

For the unversed, the singer is considered to be one of the best-selling music artists with over 100 million records sold.

Shania has even been given the nickname of the “Queen of Country Pop”, per outlet.

The country musician previously launched her Come On Over Las Vegas residency in May and released her latest studio album, Queen of Me, in February 2023.

“I love music, I'm a fan of music. I think the love of it keeps me going,” she told the outlet.

Besides her music career, Shania also maintained her lifestyle and kept her health well in her late 50s.

Meanwhile, the singer revealed there’s “no secret to staying fit,” adding, “I enjoy good health and I think happiness has everything to do with it.”