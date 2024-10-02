Whoopi Goldberg hits out at Shazam star Zachary Levi over Trump endorsement

Whoopi Goldberg calls out Zachary Levi over Donald Trump endorsement

Whoopi Goldberg has recently hit out at Shazam star Zachary Levi over Donald Trump endorsement.



Earlier, speaking at a rally in Michigan on September 28, Levi supported Trump and said, “Hollywood is a very, very liberal town” which could lead to “career suicide”.

Addressing statement about Hollywood being dominated by liberals, Whoopi stated, “From the beginning of Hollywood, it’s always been a very right-leaning town, but I know you don’t know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you.”

The View co-host pointed out, “We’re a mixed bunch and sometimes it seems like there’s more Democrats and sometimes it seems like there’s more Republicans, but the truth of the matter is very few people seem to bite it because they’re Republican.”

Goldberg opened up that that Levi’s claim is “more B.S., and it’s unnecessary”.

Levi previously attended Team Trump’s Reclaim America Tour event to moderate a conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to the stage.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again,” mentioned the actor.

Levi further said, “And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there.”

“And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard,” he added.

Levi was originally backing Kennedy for president, but he put his support behind Trump after Kennedy dropped out of the race.