Buckingham Palace makes delightful announcement after Harry's emotional statement

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are over the moon as they are expecting their second child together early in the new year.



Buckingham Palace celebrated the delightful news about the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice's pregnancy in a statement.

Beatrice’s uncle, King Charles, also shared his joy over the announcement. "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," Buckingham Palace said in the statement.

Beatrice, who is due in early spring, is also a stepmother to Edo's son - Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie" - from a previous relationship.



The royal family's social media accounts released two new photos of Princess Beatrice and her family.

In one image, Beatrice and Edoardo share a warm embrace, both smiling from ear to ear. In the second, Edoardo and his son Wolfie hold hands with Sienna as the family enjoys a stroll through a scenic woodland path.

Speculation about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's relationship began in November 2018. Edoardo, who is a friend of Beatrice's family, proposed to Beatrice during a trip to Italy in September 2019, and they scheduled their royal wedding for spring of 2020.



The royal family's post comes after Prince Harry's heartfelt statement as he said the event, which the Duke has attended 12 times in his role as the charity's patron, "never fails to inspire" him.

"As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting! But when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads, and family members provide, the level of round-the-clock care you offer, the skills you've had to learn and the battles for support that you fight every single day, I am truly in awe,” said Harry.

