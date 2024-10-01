Queen Camilla has 'key interference' in King Charles' reconciliation with Prince Harry

Prince Harry made a rare appearance in the UK to honor the incredible achievements of young people and their families facing serious health challenges.



On September 30, the Duke of Sussex attended the annual WellChild Awards in central London, celebrating what he called the "little legends" who reminded him of the "strength of the human spirit."

Since stepping back from royal duties and moving to the U.S. with wife Meghan Markle, Harry's visits to the UK have been few and far between, mostly tied to charity events.

His last appearance in Britain was in August, when he attended a memorial service for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

However, hopes for a reunion with his father, Charles, during this latest visit were reportedly dashed due to three major "stumbling blocks."

The first, according to reports, is Queen Camilla, who is said to have advised King Charles against a meeting with his son.

A reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles is reportedly off the table, as the monarch remains in Scotland at Balmoral.

Sources suggest Queen Camilla has raised significant concerns about the potential meeting, particularly over the King's health.

She is said to believe the reunion could be too stressful for Charles, who is in need of rest.

In addition to her apprehension, two other key obstacles stand in the way of father and son reconciling.

First, Prince William is reportedly still deeply hurt by Harry, and a meeting could strain relations further.

Second, there are concerns over a potential constitutional issue, should Harry raise the topic of his security while in the UK.

Camilla appears less eager for a meeting, given the toll it could take on King Charles during a time when he is seeking to relax.