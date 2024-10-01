Kate Middleton stirs new tension with William over Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly at odds over a major conflict concerning Prince Harry.

The future king is reportedly upset with Kate for planning a meeting with Harry, behind his back, despite his bitter feeling towards estranged brother.

An insider revealed to Closer magazine that the Princess of Wales held a secret meeting with Prince Harry during his UK visit on Monday in a bid to “heal their feud once and for all.”

The source shared that Kate was speaking to “homesick” Harry “on and off for the last few weeks in a desperate bid to try to salvage their bond and get to the root of what’s going on with him.”

Given that Harry had been missing UK, Kate took that opportunity to reach out to her brother-in-law for a heart-to-heart. Although, William was not happy when he found out about the correspondence.

“William was initially furious when Kate told him they’d been communicating and it caused a huge amount of tension between them,” the insider said.

King Charles’ two sons recently found themselves under the same roof as they attended the funeral of their uncle Sir Robert Fellowes in August. According to eyewitness, while the brothers interacted with the crowd separately, they did not speak to one another.

It appears that despite his grievances, William still holds a soft corner for his little brother as he lets Kate take the reins on their feud.

“[William] knows this could finally be the answer in getting through to his brother and stopping this feud,” the insider said of the meeting.

The source went on to add that Kate’s “biggest hope” is that this will “pave the way to reconnecting the brothers and helping them to start repairing their relationship.”