Imran, Bushra to be indicted in new Toshakhana case on Oct 2

Former prime minister Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi. — X/@PTIofficial/File

RAWALPINDI: A special court on Thursday decided to indict incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana reference on October 2.

The proceedings of the new Toshakhana reference started last week after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was barred from pursuing the matter and the case was transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in line with the Supreme Court's verdict restoring amendments to the anti-corruption laws.

The deposed prime minister has been imprisoned for almost a year upon his conviction in four cases — two Toshakhana references, the cipher case, and the Iddat case, in which his wife is also incarcerated.

The new Toshakhana reference against the couple came to the fore after NAB arrested them shortly after a district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted Khan and Bushra in the iddat case — also known as the un-Islamic nikah case — which was the last hurdle in the couple's release from jail.

On Thursday (today), Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the post-arrest bail applications of the party founder and his spouse, who were brought to a makeshift court in Adiala prison.

During the hearing, defence lawyers completed their arguments on the applications while the prosecution sought more time in this regard — a demand which drew strong opposition.

Salman Safdar, PTI founder’s counsel, asked the court to decide on bail application today, saying that today’s hearing was being held on prosecution’s demand.

Meanwhile, Imran and Bushra came to the rostrum and put forward the same request with the former premier demanding justice. “My wife [Bushra] has nothing to do with this case but is still in jail,” he said.

“I spend 22 hours in [prison] cage,” the PTI founder informed the judge.

However, the court rejected the defence team’s request and granted the prosecution more time for completing their arguments.

The hearing was adjourned till September 28.