Meghan Markle’s ex-staff gives new details over ‘dictator duchess’ claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ex-employee responds ‘Duchess Difficult’ claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle former employee shared a candid insight into what it is like working for the Sussexes following reports of ill-treatment of staff.

In a recent report published by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Meghan was a “dictator in high heels,” and “doesn’t take advice.” The report also suggested that she has reduced “grown men to tears,” and was dubbed “Duchess Difficult.”

However, former Archwell COO Mandana Dayani spoke debunked the ‘damaging narratives’ against Meghan in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Part of the profound injustice of having to speak publicly on this in light of these endless and damaging narratives is that so much of the kindness, mentorship, and support that Prince Harry and Meghan share with others happens quietly behind closed doors,” Dayani told the outlet.

Dayani served as the president of Archewell for 18 months in 2021 and 2022. Describing a visit to Uvalde, Texas, after the tragic 2022 school shooting, she recalled how compassionate the Duchess had been at the visit and even after it.

“For hours, she sat in a room with grieving families, going one-by-one to each person — hugging them and crying with them,” she shared, adding that Meghan has since kept in touch with the families affected by the tragedy.

Dayani shared that she remains a close friend of the Sussexes and called them “kind, decent, caring people who I am very proud to call my friends.”