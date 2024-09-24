Diddy gets no special treatment in jail except 'standard precaution': Report

The rapper has seven children, four of whom are reportedly 'without parental care'

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison conditions have been revealed, with the disgraced mogul reportedly getting no special treatment for his celebrity status.

According to a new report by People Magazine, Diddy is being treated as any other detainee would be, save for some precautionary measures that are standard for high-profile figures.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 54, was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents on Sept. 16 and is now facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. After pleading not guilty, he was denied bail twice and remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center on Sept. 17.

“He’s being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial,” the insider revealed, adding that Combs has been placed on suicide watch as a standard precaution for high-profile figures.

The source also noted that Combs is deeply worried about his children. "He has three minor children, two of whom have no living parent with him incarcerated," they shared, adding that four of his seven children are without parental care.

However, the insider shared that “Mr. Combs has been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone.”

Meanwhile, Combs' legal team, led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny R. Geragos, has described the conditions at the facility as "horrific," arguing in a rejected bail proposal that the MDC is not suitable for pre-trial detention.