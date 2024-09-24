Kate Winslet explains why she will never join social media

Kate Winslet will never join social media: Here's why

Kate Winslet has recently explained why she will never join social media.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Titanic star responded to a question about using social media.

To which she replied, “I don’t think so.”

Calling social media, a “distraction,” Kate said, “How can I honestly still look at my children and say, ‘I’m not sure it’s a good idea if I had it myself.’”

When asked about any social networking sites off-limit in her house, The Dressmaker actress responded, “Yes, it is.”

In 2023, Kate made headlines after she was seen comforting a young journalist during an interview.

“That little girl…Actually, I didn’t know that cameras were even already rolling,” recalled the mom-of-three.

The Black Beauty actress continued, “And she walked into the room, and she was so nervous…and she was so immaculate.”

Kate revealed she found it tough for her to be in the spotlight all the time.

“I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant,” explained the Revolutionary Road actress.

Kate noted, “Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’ ... and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your life I did!”

“Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,’” she admitted.