PTI seeks Rawalpindi admin’s nod for Sep 28 public gathering

PTI supporters wave party flags during a rally in Islamabad on Sept 8, 2024. — Reuters

After holding public gatherings in Islamabad and Lahore, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday submitted an application to a local administration seeking permission to hold a rally in Rawalpindi on September 28.

The Imran Khan-founded party, in its application to the deputy commissioner which has been received by his office, has communicated that it wants to hold a public gathering at either Liaquat Bagh or Bhatta Chowk.

The development follows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's announcement, made after their September 21 Lahore power show, that the former ruling party will hold public gatherings in Mianwali and Rawalpindi.

The party, which has struggled for months to hold public gatherings with officials denying them permission citing security and other issues, recently managed to hold rallies in the federal and Punjab's capitals under strict conditions.

The Lahore rally had come to an abrupt end after police took control of the stage, turning off the microphone and lights after the event exceeded the 6pm deadline set by the city officials in the no-objection certificate (NOC).