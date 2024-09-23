Sally Rooney explains why she won’t accept offer for third novel’s TV adaptation

Sally Rooney reveals she won't accept any offer for screen adaptation of third novel

Normal People author Sally Rooney has recently explained why she won’t accept any offers for screen adaptation of third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You.



Speaking to the New York Times, Sally said, “I felt like it was just time to take a break from that and let the book be its own thing for a while.”

Sally reportedly co-wrote the TV version of her second book, Normal People, for the BBC, Hulu and Element Pictures, which was a huge hit with audiences and critics.

The author stated, “The experience of working on [Normal People] had been, in so many ways, amazing — the team of people involved in it.”

“But it did also feel like a really big job. Then, when the show was broadcast, that felt like a lot in terms of the amount of discourse that it generated and the amount of media attention,” she told the outlet.

Sally mentioned, “I felt like, OK, now I know that my books are where I belong, and that’s all that I want to be doing.”

The author, who is working on her fourth novel Intermezzo, revealed she “felt (the TV) world was not where I belonged” after the Normal People adaptation.

Sally added she “wants to take a break from TV”.

Meanwhile, the author, who wrote three books, had sold millions of copies around the world.