Ryan Reynolds opens up on childhood and parenting

Ryan Reynolds on childhood and parenting

Ryan Reynolds compared the way he grew up to the childhood kids these days have, and how he implies parenting these days.



“I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life,” the Wrexham co-owner told author and moderator Marcus Collins onstage while speaking at HubSpot’s INBOUND tech conference in Boston on Friday, Sept. 20.

“I just didn't know how to process things that I felt. Because I [had a] scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right.”

“Something I love about [conflict resolution], and I know this is not very fancy, but what I love about it is that you can meet somebody where they are, and you don't have to be right or

wrong,” Reynolds added. “You can disagree and still connect.”

"I have 4 kids and so far, none of them seem to have that [scarcity mindset], partly because they were born on 'Easy Street,' " he said, laughing.

"Parents today are so different. We're so soft," he continued. "I don't yell. I grew up with like — it was nuts, it was an improvised militia.”

“Now it's like, I can go look at all my resources for parenting and remind myself how to be perfectly compassionate,” he explained.