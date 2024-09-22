Maren Morris snubs Diddy reference in ‘Rich’ lyrics after arrest

Maren Morris cuts Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reference from 'Rich'

Maren Morris left out the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reference and changed the lyrics to her song Rich after his recent arrest.



The 34-year-old singer debuted her new rendition of the song while performing at the Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, September 19.

Instead of the lyrics, “Boy, I’d be rich, head to toe Prada / Benz in the driveway, yacht in the water / Vegas at the Mandarin, high roller gambling / Me and Diddy drippin’ diamonds like Marilyn,” Morris cut the 54-year-old music giant’s name on Thursday.

The songstress even reshared footage from the performance, taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, September 21, and wrote “F— Diddy,” over it.

Morris’ added four extra k’s to the first word in the caption.

Morris tweaked the Diddy name-drop on her 2018 song for the first time. The song was part of her debut album, HERO.

In November 2023, Diddy was initially charged with misconduct and sexual assault after an extensive career in music. The rapper vigorously and openly refuted each and every allegation, but he has since been facing accusations back to back.