Buckingham Palace issues statement amid King Charles abdication rumours

Buckingham Palace shared an important update about King Charles amid speculations of his abdication plans.

On September 20, the royal family released delightful photos of the monarch, performing his royal engagement ahead of his much-awaited tour to Australia and Samoa.

In a statement, Palace said, "The King has been at @dumfrieshouse today, taking part in a series of youth opportunity events."

"His Majesty spent time with young people from nearby Abbey Primary School, who have been taking part in outdoor learning sessions on the estate delivered by The King’s Foundation."

"The charity, which is headquartered at Dumfries House, regularly hosts school groups for outdoor activities to learn from nature and improve confidence, resilience and teamwork skills."

Moreover, the King of England also paid a visit to the Deputy Prime Minister and the representatives from the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and The King’s Trust, as he discussed the "root causes of violence within communities, and how more support can be given to young people to address this."

It is important to note that the appearance of the cancer-stricken Charles came amid growing rumours of his abdication.

For those unaware, In Touch Weekly previously reported that Prince William is "quietly preparing" for the throne because he wants to relieve his father during his cancer battle.

The source shared, "William is just as worried about his father and wants to take as much pressure off him as he can."

However, King Charles has seemingly given a befitting response to such reports as he appeared high in spirits in his recent public outings.