Diddy's former protege and 'fall guy' Shyne Barrow reacts to mogul's arrest

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 17 and denied bail twice

Moses "Shyne" Barrow, former Bad Boy rapper turned politician, is breaking his silence following the arrest of his ex-mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

During a press conference in Belize, Barrow, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives, accused Combs of ruining his life.

“When I was an 18-year-old kid, just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud,” began Barrow. “I was defending [Combs] and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. He pretty much sent me to prison," he claimed.

Their history dates back to 1999, when Barrow was convicted of first-degree assault for a nightclub shooting in New York that left three people injured. Combs, who was also implicated, claimed self-defence and was acquitted of all charges.

However, Barrow served nearly a decade behind bars, being released in 2009 before his deportation to Belize.

Barrow continued of the disgraced mogul, “This is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave.” He explained that he did so for the “better interest of Belize” so the country could benefit from Combs’ investment and contributions to education.