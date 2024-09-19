King Charles shares emotional statement on recent flood devastation

Heavy rains cause devastation in Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania.

King Charles has voiced his deep shock and sadness over the widespread devastation caused by catastrophic flooding in central Europe.

In a statement shared on social media, His Majesty expressed his concern, saying, "My wife and I are profoundly shocked and saddened to see the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding in central Europe."

He emphasized the strong and enduring ties many people in the United Kingdom have with the affected region, adding, "Together with them, my wife and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods."

In his heartfelt statement, Charles expressed admiration for the "sheer courage and dedication" of the emergency services working tirelessly across central Europe in the wake of devastating floods.

He acknowledged their relentless efforts to provide critical support and relief to the countless individuals whose lives and properties have been severely disrupted.



Heavy rains earlier this month led to severe flooding in several countries, including the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania.

In northern Italy, thousands of residents were evacuated as torrential rains struck the Emilia-Romagna region, causing rivers to overflow in towns such as Ravenna, Bologna, and Faenza.

Tragically, reports indicate that the death toll has reached 23, with casualties including seven each in Poland and Romania, five in Austria, and four in the Czech Republic.

King Charles's emotive statement comes on the heels of his tribute to Prince Harry for his milestone 40th birthday, showcasing the monarch's commitment to addressing pressing humanitarian issues.