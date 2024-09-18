Sean Diddy Combs behind bars after judge denies bail in sex trafficking case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with sex trafficking and was sentenced to remain in custody without the possibility of bond.

Following an almost two-hour hearing in which the musician's attorney and the prosecution debated over whether or not the musician should be detained until trial, Manhattan federal magistrate judge Robyn Tarnofsky rendered her decision.

The US Attorney's office argued that Combs posed a risk to the public and may testify against him, and the judge agreed with their position. This afternoon, he entered a not-guilty plea on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His attorneys have proposed a bail of $50 million (£38 million) and in-home custody.

After hearing both sides, Judge Tarnofsky ordered that Combs be "detained," pausing momentarily to confer with court personnel.

September 24 is the date of the upcoming hearing. The rapper from Last Night was escorted out of court without being placed in handcuffs.

CNN reports that the musician stood for a short while and declared, "not guilty," in a clear voice.

Cameras are not permitted inside the courtroom. According to the publication, he seemed noticeably astonished and was dressed in a black T-shirt and grey workout trousers with a black stripe down the side.

He entered through a side door with uncuffed hands clasped behind his back.

Combs' attorneys proposed a $50 million bond that included travel limitations and a "home detention with GPS monitoring" system based in New York City. In contrast, the US Attorney's office requested that Judge Tarnofsky keep him in detention.

Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson said: "Mr Combs physically and sexually abused victims for decades. He used the vast resources of his company to facilitate his abuse and cover up his crimes. Simply put, he is a serial abuser and a serial obstructor."

"She added that he had an 'extensive and exhaustive history of obstruction of justice,' including alleged bribery and witness intimidation." Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Combs wasn't a "perfect person" and told the court that "there has been drug use. He has been in toxic relationships."

The rapper was receiving "treatment and therapy for things that he needs treatment and therapy for," according to Agnifilo. About six months after federal agents raided the musician's homes in Miami and Los Angeles, he was arrested and placed in federal detention in New York on Monday night.

The 54-year-old rapper and producer is reportedly thought to have been taken into custody at a Manhattan hotel.