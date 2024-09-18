Prince Harry shares meaningful message after confirming UK visit

Prince Harry released his first statement after the key members of the royal family seemingly extended an olive branch to him.

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting the UK on September 30 to attend the national 2024 WellChild Awards.

To acknowledge the special invite, Harry shared a meaningful message, lauding the efforts of the charitable organisations for seriously ill children and their families.

According to Express.co.uk, the former working royal shared, "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs."

"These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals."

Harry's comments came after King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton penned sweet bithday notes for him on his 40th birthday on September 15.

Buckingham Palace released a delightful photo of the Duke on social media and wrote, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

Notably, almost after an hour, the Prince and Princess of Wales also followed in the King's footsteps and wished Harry on his special day.

Now, the late Princess Diana's youngest son's future UK visit has raised questions about his possible meeting with his cancer-stricken father.