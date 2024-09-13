Prince Andrew secures stay at Royal Lodge amid ongoing talks with King Charles

The Duke of York is facing mounting pressure to vacate his current residence, the 30-room Royal Lodge

The Duke of York is facing mounting pressure to vacate his current residence, the 30-room Royal Lodge, and relocate to a smaller, more cost-effective property.

Despite stepping down as a working royal in 2019, the 64-year-old Andrew continues to reside at Royal Lodge, which requires significant maintenance and security.

King Charles, 75, is reportedly eager for his brother to move into Frogmore Cottage, a more modest home on the same estate that would ease the financial burden on the public.

However, Buckingham Palace has revealed that Frogmore Cottage, previously home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is undergoing extensive renovations set to last the next 12 months, reported GB News.

In the meantime, Buckingham Palace has advertised a position for a Curtain Maker and Soft Furnishings Upholsterer to assist with the refurbishment of the cottage, a role that will involve various aspects of design and historical research.

The year-long contract, which pays £28,000 annually, will see the perfect applicant ''undertake the production of varied soft furnishing and window dressing schemes, considering latest industry methods, quality standards, design and the timescales needed to ensure beautiful results every time''.

The person will also be ''involved in all aspects of a project, from design schemes and researching historic styles, to sourcing suitable materials and specific construction methods''.

The fixed-term contract, lasting 12 months and starting in November, suggests that Prince Andrew is unlikely to move into Frogmore Cottage, previously the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for at least another year.

Palace sources have also disclosed that the cost of Frogmore Cottage's refurbishment will remain undisclosed, as it is part of a broader five-year repainting and repair programme, which could extend Andrew’s wait even further.

The Duke of York is reportedly eager to remain at Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2003, intending to pass the property on to his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

He moved into Royal Lodge after its previous occupant, the Queen Mother, passed away.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, still resides with him at the property and occasionally joins him for royal events.

Over the past five years, Andrew has spent much of his time at Royal Lodge after stepping back from public life following his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, where he addressed his relationship with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.



