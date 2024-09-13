Halle Berry reveals secret behind ‘pinnacle’ of health at 58

Halle Berry on maintaining fitness at 58

Halle Berry is the healthiest, most youthful she has ever been, and the actress spilled the beans on how she has managed to do that.



The 58-year-old actress expressed feeling “better and stronger,” in a new cover story for Marie Claire, even more than she ever did in her 20s, thanks to some activities like red light therapy, daily workouts and completely eliminating sugar from her life.

“Age is just a number that they stick on us at birth,” she flexed, later adding, “I feel like I’m now at the pinnacle.”

Berry shared with the outlet that her rejuvenation routine is presently made up of “a cocktail of vitamins and supplements,” with progesterone, testosterone and estriol also on the list.

The Catwoman alum opts for temperature therapy as well, which fellow big names like Selena Gomez have also mentioned as their regimen, using temperature adjusted treatments according to her needs.

The former Bond girl also does physical exercise on a daily basis and frequently modifies her schedule according to her roles. For example, the brunette beauty trained Taekwondo, Muay Thai, and jiu jitsu while filming Bruised in 2020.

Berry also said in the cover story that she put her health first after receiving a diabetes diagnosis in her early 20s and going into a diabetic coma. She made the decision to permanently cut out sugar from her diet and improve her nutrition in order to be independent of insulin.

“Sugar is the enemy,” she told the magazine. “You couldn’t put anything sweet in front of me right now and pay me to eat it. I’m just not interested.”