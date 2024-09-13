Travis Kelce responds to Taylor Swift's sweet VMA acceptance speech shoutout

Travis Kelce was not present at the VMAs but showed his support from afar

Travis Kelce loves being his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s biggest hype-man.



After Swift gushed about Kelce in her VMAs acceptance speech Wednesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end subtly showed his appreciation by “liking” an Instagram video posted by MTV, which featured Swift’s touching tribute.

In the video, Swift, 34, accepted the award for Video of the Year at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, and took a moment to thank Kelce, also 34, who was notably absent due to team commitments.

“One person ONLY cheers louder for @taylorswift than I do – and that’s @killatrav #VMAs,” MTV’s caption read, highlighting Kelce’s supportive role.

The international pop sensation — who is currently on break from her record-breaking Eras Tour — took the stage to express her gratitude, referring to Kelce as her “boyfriend” for the first time publicly.

“I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting [the Fortnight music video],” she shared, holding her Moon Person trophy.

Swift continued, “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic, and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Though Kelce couldn’t attend the awards due to practice with the Chiefs ahead of their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his supportive gesture made it clear he was cheering Swift on from afar.