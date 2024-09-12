Prince William and Harry reunite with rarely seen aunt —Is reconciliation on horizon?

Prince William was accompanied by his aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, at the Sovereign’s Parade today, representing His Majesty The King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell.



This notable appearance highlights Lady Sarah's close ties with both William and his brother, Prince Harry.

The significance of Lady Sarah’s presence is underscored by her recent attendance at a memorial service for their late uncle, Sir Robert Fellowes, just two weeks ago.

A source told the Daily Express: "There was a wake afterwards and Harry had been in the UK since Tuesday spending time with his late mother's side of the family.

Everyone is hoping that there might be some kind of intervention from Jane or Charles [Spencer] which will hopefully bring them back together. It will take some time but it is looking like a possibility."



As the sister of Princess Diana, Lady Sarah is viewed by royal insiders as a potential peacemaker who could help bridge the gap between the estranged brothers.

Her involvement in these key family events suggests she may play a crucial role in fostering reconciliation.