BTS' Suga DUI case takes uplifting turn

BTS' Suga escapes jail with fine after e-scooter DUI charge: Case closed

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, has been let off with just a fine and no jail time following his e-scooter DUI incident.



According to Korea JoongAng Daily, on Tuesday, September 10, the BTS member received a summary order, meaning prosecutors closed the case with the necessary penalties without proceeding to a trial.

"We gave a summary order according to our standards of operation," a prosecution official told reporters, though they did not disclose the fine amount.

Per the outlet, under South Korean law, drunk drivers with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 percent can face prison terms ranging from over one year to two years or fines between 5 million won ($3,719) and 10 million won.

For levels exceeding 0.2 percent, penalties can increase to between two and five years in prison and fines from 10 million won to 20 million won.

For the unversed, Suga, 31, was investigated for drunk-driving an e-scooter on August 6 in central Seoul, with a blood alcohol level of 0.227 percent—nearly three times the legal limit for license revocation.

A day later, the rapper issued an apology and was summoned to the Yongsan Police Station on August 23, where he admitted his fault and again apologised to his fans and followers.