PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar released by police in Islamabad rally law violation case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan speaks to journalists in Islamabad on September 10, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The police on Tuesday released Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan a day after his arrest in a fresh crackdown against the former ruling party launched for ‘violating’ regulations devised under a new law — Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024.

The PTI chief had been discharged from a case registered at Sangjani police station, said a statement issued by the police.

A day earlier, a number of PTI leaders were arrested in several cases, including the reported attack on police at Chongi No 26 — which turned into a battleground as PTI workers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) clashed after the formers deviated routes leading to Sangjani, venue of public gathering.

Other party leaders who have been arrested include PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat, Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Naseem-ur-Rehman, and Zubair Khan.

The police have filed cases against several leaders of the Imran-founded party under the newly-enacted law, at the Noon Village and Sangjani police stations.

The first information report (FIR) stated that charged PTI workers attacked police teams with batons and pelted them with stones when officers tried to stop them from violating the Islamabad rally's route.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent Shoaib Shaheen to jail on judicial remand, rejecting the police request of physical remand in connection with the attack on police at Chongi No 26.

During the hearing — conducted by ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, Prosecutor Raja Naveed demanded 15-day physical remand of Shaheen and claimed that they have to recover “police kits” available with the accused.

“They [PTI workers] attacked the police by using the law enforcers’ equipment,” the prosecutor said.

Judge Zulqarnain sought the timeframe of a public gathering given to the Imran Khan-founded party. To which, Naveed replied they were allowed to demonstrate between 4pm to 7pm.

The prosecutor also pointed out that a new law regarding “public order” has been enacted — which according to the lawyer was violated by the party. He also accused PTI leadership of provoking workers and supporters.

For his part, Defence Attorney Riyasat Ali denied the claims and said his client wasn’t present at the occasion.

He also played the CCTV footage of Shoaib’s arrest in the courtroom, showcasing how the lawyer was arrested. He argued that Shaheen was arrested from his chamber, which has protection as per law.

Replying to Judge Zulqarnain’s question regarding the role of the PTI leader in the clashes, the defence lawyer said that the latter has been accused of “provoking and directing” the party workers.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC judge reserved the verdict on physical remand and adjourned the hearing.

‘Wait till ATC’s ruling’

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also heard a habeas corpus petition, challenging the arrests of the PTI leader.

Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi appeared before the court on a summon notice issued by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The chief justice asked whereabouts of the PTI leader, to which, the IGP said he was at the anti-terrorism court. “Why didn’t the police allow the lawyers to meet Shaheen.”

Advocate Umair Baloch, petitioner and brother of Shoaib Shaheen, also complained about misconduct by the police authorities.

Judge Farooq said the Noon Village police arrested the lawyer, adding that all those who were “picked up” were formally arrested.

The judge sought documents related to the PTI leader’s arrest, with the Defence Lawyer saying who heard Shaheen provoking the workers.

Following the arguments, Aamer Farooq said that the case is currently underway in ATC. “Let’s see, what the police get – physical or judicial remand.”

“We will wait till the ATC gives a ruling on the police request,” the IHC said, adjourning the hearing till tomorrow.