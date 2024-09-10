Selena Gomez addresses Taylor Swift 'rift' rumours once and for all

Selena Gomez breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud rumours

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight on her friendship with Taylor Swift amid feud rumours.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star opened up to Vanity Fair on Monday, September 9, amid speculation that she and her longtime best friend have drifted apart after a series of events.

The Love On hitmaker spoke highly of her best friend as she stepped up to her rescue, claiming, “She is really like a big sister to me.”

The besties last reunited at the Golden Globe Awards in January, after which they went ahead with their respective schedules.

The Anti-hero hitmaker was occupied with Eras Tour and Gomez was gearing up for her upcoming projects, including Only Murders in the Building and Wizards of Waverly Place.

This comes after Swift was often spotted hanging out with her other pals like Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, Ice Spice, and Lana Del Rey while on break from her iconic tour.

However, the former Disney star isn’t ready to give up on her friendship with Swift as yet, sticking by her side through thick and thin.

For those unfamiliar, their friendship originated in 2008, when they both dated members of the Jonas Brothers around the same time.