King Charles, Queen Camilla react to Kate Middleton's video message

King Charles and Queen Camilla, enjoying summer break in Balmoral, are said to be excited over Kate Middleton's health update.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's also battling cancer, and his wife Camilla have made their feelings clear after Prince Kate's heartfelt video message.

The Prince of Wales has shared delightful news about her health, saying her chemotherapy treatment has finally come to an end and she's planning royal return.

The King and Queen, according to royal insiders, "has celebrated the announcement, sending love and best wishes to Catherine after receiving wonderful news".

"The monarch is optimistic about his own health and preparing for a round-the-world trip for a Commonwealth summit," according to the sources.



Prince William and Harry's dad, who took a short break from undertaking public duties following the diagnosis and returned to work in April 2024, has been receiving regular hospital treatment since his cancer diagnosis in February.



Meanwhile, royal family's social media accounts have shared an exciting video of Queen Camilla with a message: "Thank you to the RAF personnel, their families and the Qatari Emiri Air Force pilots who welcomed The Queen to @royalairforceleeming last week."

The King and Queen's presence in Edinburgh has been hailed as the duo arrive for the 'significant milestone'. As part of the Scottish Parliament's 25th anniversary celebrations, the couple will be meeting politicians and "local heroes"



Charles will be addressing Parliament on September 28 as MSPs celebrate 25 years of the administrative body's re-establishment under Queen Elizabeth II and the British Government's Scotland Act 1998.