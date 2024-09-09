Real reason Kate Middleton is pushing for royal comeback: Details

Inside Kate Middleton's emotional decision to return to royal duties amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton, despite dealing with her cancer treatment, is consumed by strong emotions which is forcing her return to the public.

The Princess of Wales announced her shocking diagnosis in March of this year, just a month after King Charles had announced his cancer battle, in a personal video message to the world.

While the royal was candid about her struggles and requested privacy during her recovery, the public has been eagerly waiting for her return.

The excitement was evident when Prince William’s wife finally broke cover and appeared at the Trooping of Colour in June and surprised the public once again by attending the Wimbledon finals the next month.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond fears that Kate possibly feels guilty for her prolonged absence, which might be the reason why she is planning two more appearances near the end of the year.

“Big events, maybe such as the Cenotaph Remembrance Day service, might be something where she feels she would want to be,” Bond told The Sun.

“Of course, mid-November is pretty cold, and that might not be good for her. I don't know, but I think big set-piece occasions like that are where we might see her.”

Bond admitted that while it will be “lovely” to see Kate back but only if she is taking proper time for recovery.

“I hope she's not feeling guilty about her prolonged absence from the public stage, because I think, and I hope, she understands that the vast majority of the public completely get it,” she said.

“They understand that she needs time to fully recover and concentrate on her treatment and all that it's doing to her body.”