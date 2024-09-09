King Charles goes against late Queen Elizabeth’s clear orders

King Charles, who marked two years of his reign this month, also honoured his late mother, Queen Elizabeth on her second death anniversary.

According to a source, the monarch “misses his mummy terribly,” but he did not hesitate to break his promise to her for the sake of his wife, Camilla.

The late Queen had expressed her wishes about some key matters before her death, which were not carried on by her son.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the late Queen had said in February 2022.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Despite the explicit orders, Camilla ascended as Queen rather than Queen Consort during the coronation held in March, 2023.

Since then, much has changed for Charles, who after “tough two years” can “finally see a way forward.”

The monarch was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but a source told Express.co.uk that his health is “improving” and “all the signs are extremely positive for a strong and healthy future.”

Elizabeth was the longest reigning monarch and following her death, Charles became the oldest one to ascend to the throne.

On Elizabeth's second death anniversary, Charles honoured his ‘mummy’ by attending the Sunday morning service at the tiny granite church of Crathie Kirk, the royal family’s place of worship when they stay in nearby Balmoral Castle.